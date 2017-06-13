Winnipeg city councillors to be briefed on potential strike

Mayor Brian Bowman may say “nobody” wants a strike, but with the city’s largest union locked-and-loaded with a strike mandate, the threat of such action looms.

Which is why on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., before the mayor’s executive policy committee meeting, all city councillors will gather behind closed doors to discuss what could happen in the event of a major labour disruption.

The city’s labour relations team is still trying to reach an agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 500, whose president Gord Delbridge has also said he’d rather settle at the bargaining table. But long before 85 per cent of CUPE’s membership rejected the city’s last offer, contingency plans have been in the works.

On Monday, Coun. Russ Wyatt said he and a few of his council colleagues have had questions about those plans go unanswered, including inquiries about budgetary implications, namely potential labour savings if thousands of workers walk off the job.

“I’ve asked that question myself of (Chief Financial Officer Mike Ruta),” Wyatt said. “What are the savings on a daily basis by not having to pay those individuals? That is a number that should be determined fairly easily.

“If a strike occurs, I’m sure that number would not be insignificant.”

He suggested the payroll savings could help erase this year’s deficit or balance next year’s budget in the face of flat provincial funding, so he plans to ask whether or not a lockout is on the table.

“All of a sudden, the reality is a strike could be interpreted as a godsend to those trying to balance the budget, that’s something that should be looked at,” Wyatt said.

Beyond that question, Wyatt said he expects a strike would impact the city “in ways we don’t even realize yet,” citing odd jobs throughout city departments CUPE workers fill.