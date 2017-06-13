Loud banging, alarm leads police to Winnipeg break-in
A man is in custody following the incident early Tuesday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a North End business and causing "extensive damage" to the property.
Police say they were alerted to loud banging and an alarm near the 100 block of Austin Street on June 13 at around 3:30 a.m. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled the property.
Rance Clifton Abraham, 40, was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000, break and enter with intent and failure to comply with probation orders.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: 'Spirited' Blue Bombers practice a sign of what's to come
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers whittling down roster for season opener