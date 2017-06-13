News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police arrest hit-and-run suspect

A 22-year-old remains in custody.

Metro file

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a Garden City hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Daniel Bembenek, 22, is facing a charge of dangerous driving and failure to stop at the scene of an accident, after the incident on Jefferson Avenue and McPhillips Street May 28. He remains in custody.

An 18-year-old man had been transported to hospital in critical condition.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...