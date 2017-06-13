Winnipeg police arrest hit-and-run suspect
A 22-year-old remains in custody.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a Garden City hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in critical condition.
Daniel Bembenek, 22, is facing a charge of dangerous driving and failure to stop at the scene of an accident, after the incident on Jefferson Avenue and McPhillips Street May 28. He remains in custody.
An 18-year-old man had been transported to hospital in critical condition.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: 'Spirited' Blue Bombers practice a sign of what's to come
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers whittling down roster for season opener