Strike averted: CUPE reaches tentative deal with Winnipeg

A week after members of the city's largest union rejected a contract offer, triggering a strike mandate, they've got another on the table.

This time, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) negotiating team is recommending they accept it.

A statement posted on the CUPE Local 500 website late Tuesday evening says as much, but offers no other detail on what they're considering a tentative settlement with the city.

The offer rejected last Wednesday included a wage freeze in its first year, followed by increases of one percent in each of the next two years and 1.25 per cent in the fourth.

On Wednesday morning at the executive policy committee meeting, Mayor Brian Bowman said he was pleased that, given the tentative agreement and successful bargaining in the past 24 hours, a planned update on potential impacts of a CUPE strike would not be on the agenda.

CUPE members who gave a strike mandate by rejecting the last contract offer will have the opportunity to either accept or reject the tentative settlement, but no time or date for that vote has been announced.

CUPE Local 500 represents nearly 5,000 workers at the City of Winnipeg, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, Assiniboine Park Conservancy, among others.