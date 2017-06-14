Playboy hot on Winnipeg band's 'super-sexy' video

It’s been five years since Winnipeg indie pop-rockers Mise en Scene released an album, but they’re Still On Fire—as per their sophomore release title and bassist/keyboardist Corey Hykawy.

"I think the last album (2012’s Desire’s Despair) did way better than the band could have expected," Hykawy said. "So we kept getting opportunities and kept taking them. That’s why it took so long to record this album. I think in the end that’s going to be a good thing because we got to grow the band and go to places that we wouldn’t have got to go otherwise."

Guitarist Dave Gagnon joined Hykaway, lead vocalist Stefanie Blondal Johnson and drummer Jodi Dunlop shortly after they recorded their debut disc.

In the five years since their debut, they’ve toured all across North America and Europe, playing festivals like Primavera Sound in Barcelona and South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas for four years in a row.

So gigging at home on June 21 as part of the TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival presents a rare and welcome opportunity, Hykaway said.

The show will be an album release party for Still On Fire. The video for first single "Closer" has already been dubbed "super-sexy", by Playboy.com, where it had its world premiere.

"We’re so excited for this show and we’re very honoured that we’re able to do it as part of Jazz Fest," he said. "It’s such a great, well-known festival and it’s just nice playing in front of friends and family, especially in a venue like The Good Will (Social Club)."

Jazz Fest a mix of modern and 'the weird stuff'

This year’s Jazz Fest lineup is perhaps the most genre-diverse in the festival’s 28-year history. The festival kicks off Thursday and wraps June 25.

"If you’re a lover of traditional jazz, there’s a whole bunch of stuff for you and you can experience the festival a certain way. If you love modern jazz and the weird stuff, you can experience the festival in a certain way," said artistic director Mike Falk. "And if you love indie rock and hip hop, there’s music for you."

Falk joked that his goal for his first time running the festival is "to not suck." He wanted to book musicians he loves and Winnipeggers rarely get to see, acts like Brazil’s Seu Jorge and YouTube sensations Postmodern Jukebox.

"We also wanted to integrate ourselves into the (Exchange District) neighbourhood a little bit more, do more kind of outreach, little shows. Stuff is happening at Parlour Coffee and at Forth and at Kitchen Sync," Falk said. "We’re opening it up now and doing music every night of the festival at Old Market Square, rather than just the weekends."

