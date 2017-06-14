Top 5: Artistic director Mike Falk picks the shows he's most excited for at Winnipeg Jazz Fest

Seu Jorge presents The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie

Brazilian contemporary singer Seu Jorge has reimagined David Bowie’s catalogue in Portuguese. He reinterprets the music set to the Wes Anderson film The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (which he appeared in as a singing sailor) on stage at the Burton Cummings Theatre June 18.

Donny McCaslin Group

Saxophonist Donny McCaslin was one of Bowie’s last collaborators on his final album Blackstar. The electronica-influenced artist also has three Grammy nods to his name, including Best Improvised Jazz Solo in 2013. His group plays the West End Cultural Centre June 21.

Postmodern Jukebox

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox is renowned for flipping modern songs into vintage-inspired numbers. From Miley Cyrus to Smashmouth, no artist is off limits for these creative cover artists whose YouTube views number in the tens of millions. Catch them June 24 at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

The Joy Formidable

This trio from North Wales is a venerable buzz band, drawing on shoe-gaze and noisy alt-rock music influences. Rolling Stone described them as "wickedly bracing and Himalaya-huge" and their live performance on June 19 at the West End Cultural Centre is not to be missed.

Bokanté