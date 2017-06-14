News / Winnipeg

Man throws 'large piece of concrete' at Winnipeg bus driver

Winnipeg police have yet to arrest a suspect.

Winnipeg police have yet to arrest a suspect who they say threw a "large piece of concrete" at a bus driver last month.

Police say the man boarded a Winnipeg Transit bus near St. Vital Shopping Centre on May 24 at around 1 p.m.

He refused to pay, arguing with the driver before getting off the bus downtown. The driver later observed the same man waiting at a bus stop at Ellice Avenue and Simcoe Street. The driver pulled over to let passengers on and off the bus when the man threw the concrete at the driver.

The suspect is described as 20-30 years of age, about five-foot-10, 145 lbs., with braided black hair.

