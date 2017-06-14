Winnipeg police arrest woman carrying shotgun near playground
She was arrested and remains in custody.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 43-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing charges after telling police she was carrying a sawed-off shotgun near a playground.
Police say they spotted a "suspicious" woman Monday at 7 a.m. in the 500 block of William Avenue. Officers stopped her in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue, near Roosevelt Playground. She then told police she was carrying the gun. They searched her bag and found a 12-gauge shotgun. The serial number had been removed.
Jennifer Lynnette Cook is facing several firearm-related charges and two counts of failure to comply with probation.
She remains in custody.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: 'Spirited' Blue Bombers practice a sign of what's to come
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers whittling down roster for season opener