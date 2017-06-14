NDP stuck in 'doldrums' as Point Douglas margin of victory dips historically low

The provincial NDP may have retained a safe seat in the Point Douglas byelection Tuesday, but data shows the riding isn’t as staunchly orange as before.

For the first time in Point Douglas’ history, the NDP didn’t win more than 52 per cent of the vote, though candidate Bernadette Smith did clench the victory with 44 per cent (1,534 votes).

"I don't know, objectively, whether or not it's a huge thing – winning a seat that you really should win anyway," said Royce Koop, who teaches political studies at the University of Manitoba.

"But from a morale perspective – making New Democrats feel good about themselves – it'll probably have a good effect for them."

For the provincial Liberals however, not winning Point Douglas means not gaining official party status by obtaining a fourth seat. Candidate John Cacayuran placed second with 1,006 votes.

"I think they probably get some encouragement from the result, but still they didn’t win," said Allen Mills, a political science professor at the University of Winnipeg.

"Having the fourth seat would be advantageous, but their situation is so difficult because they’re disadvantaged by the changes in the financing of elections. They’re sort of less visible than their federal counterparts in Manitoba, so they’re always, in some sense, the poor cousins of the federal party."

PC Candidate Jodi Moskal came in third with 562 votes or 16 per cent of the overall total, the same amount the PCs scored in the 2016 election.

Elections Manitoba said the byelection’s voter turnout was 32.4 per cent, a dip from 2016 when 42.5 per cent of 11,683 people voted, but a sizable segment nonetheless for a byelection.

"I’m sure some people were excited and tuned in, but obviously they were a distinct minority," Mills said. "I think that the NDP is in a bit of a doldrums. Provincial politics are in a kind of steady state. You’ve got a government with a large majority, it’s pursuing its policy and there’s not much prospect of changing it very much."

Smith vowed to stand up to the PCs after her win Tuesday. The provincial legislature resumes its next seating in the fall.