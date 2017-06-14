Severe thunderstorm, funnel clouds in Manitoba forecast

Environment Canada is warning southern Manitobans of "severe thunderstorms" that could bring hail, strong winds and funnel clouds to the region.

The weather forecaster is predicting thunderstorms will move into Winnipeg and the surrounding area – including Steinbach, Selkirk and Beausejour – late Wednesday morning into the afternoon.

While "intense" lightning is likely, severe thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes, heavy downpours and flash floods that can pool on roads. In short: take caution if the wind suddently picks up.