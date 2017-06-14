Bloody suspect breaks into car, threatens driver in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have arrested a man who broke into a vehicle, threatened a driver and then continued on a rampage of punching vehicles – all while injured and bloody.

Police say the suspect slid into the passenger side of a vehicle travelling near St. Mary's Road and Meadowood Drive at around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. Two women had been spotted chasing the 29-year-old man.

He was "injured and agitated," according to police and suffering a laceration to his upper body. He threatened the female driver, who then continued on St. Mary's Road to Vista Avenue where the man got out and ran into traffic.

He tried getting into a second vehicle, but was unsuccessful and punched it instead, causing damage.

On his third attempt at getting into another vehicle, he was "driven a short distance before fleeing and continuing to kick and punch at other vehicles," according to a press release.

Officers tracked down the man and transported him to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition and will face charges of mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats.