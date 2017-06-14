Wine and dine is fine, but not on taxpayer's dime: Winnipeg mayor

If a city councillor and a handful of taxpayers walked into a party with alcohol, the mayor would rather his colleague grab the tab – without expensing it.

A prepared statement from Mayor Brian Bowman's office explained his intent in updating the councillor ward allowance fund policy to make alcohol ineligible.

"As elected members, we are stewards of taxpayer money and we need to ensure the expenses we incur are reasonable and reflect what the public expects of their elected representatives," Bowman said. "I believe that all alcohol, regardless of the reason it's purchased, should not be an expense borne by taxpayers."

The mayor's press release explains councillors can currently expense alcohol when it was purchased for constituent receptions, for business contacts, representatives of other levels of government, municipal associations and international delegations.

The change would reflect a personal mandate he adopted in his own office last year.

The mayor's motion to update the policy will be considered during Wednesday morning's executive policy committee meeting.