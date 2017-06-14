Winnipeg health authority unveils timeline for emergency room closures

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has provided an update on how it will shut down three emergency departments and refocus the roles of two of them.

The authority says the ER at Victoria Hospital is to be converted to an urgent care centre on Oct. 3.

Misericordia Urgent Care Centre services are also to be discontinued on Oct. 3 and the centre converted to a community IV clinic.

The health authority says additional capacity is being created at the St. Boniface, Grace and Health Sciences Centre emergency departments.

The changes were announced in April as part of a major overhaul of Manitoba health care.

Critics have said the changes will keep patients in many parts of the city waiting longer, but health officials say it will shorten waits by diverting less-urgent matters from remaining emergency rooms.

The health authority says the aim is to concentrate emergency departments at facilities equipped with specialists.

Roles of hospital units will begin to change over the summer and early fall, and staff and paramedics will be prepared for the changes, the health authority says. Additional training is to be delivered where needed.

Lab and diagnostic services are also to be redeployed to ensure resources are in the right place.

A second phase is to take place next spring and summer. It will include the opening of a new and expanded Grace Emergency Department and the conversion of Seven Oaks Emergency Department to an urgent care centre. Emergency services are to be shifted away from Concordia Hospital.

The health authority say there will be a job available for everyone who wants to work in the health-care system.

A consultant's report ordered under the previous NDP government said Winnipeg has more emergency rooms than some larger cities such as Calgary. It said there has been inefficiency which has made for unnecessarily long wait times.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information, a non-profit national agency that tracks health statistics, said in a report last year that Winnipeg emergency rooms had some of the longest wait times in the country.