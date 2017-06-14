Winnipeg may take bylaw load off provincial courts

Hundreds of bylaw violations normally handled in court could soon be managed in a “more common-sense way” by the City of Winnipeg.

On Wednesday, council’s executive policy committee (EPC) gave its approval to a report that recommended shifting roughly 600 minor offences under the umbrella of the Municipal Bylaw Enforcement Act (MBEA).

From neighbourhood liveability violations like unsightly garbage build-up, to responsible pet ownership issues like letting dogs bark all night, Chief Administrative Officer Michael Jack said citizens should “think about it like a parking ticket.”

The report explains the MBEA process (which parking tickets already fall under) would give anyone served a penalty notice in person or by mail the choice to have a City of Winnipeg screening officer review their case, pay early for a discounted penalty, or wait and pay the full fine—whereas it used to be pay up, or appeal in provincial court.

Basically, as Jack put it, “if someone’s weeds are too long, we don’t need to be tying up court resources for that.”

“That’s certainly why the province wanted (the MBEA), to free up court resources for—candidly—more serious matters,” he said.

If council approves the plan later this month, the Winnipeg parking authority will handle the administration of the additional MBEA-subject bylaws.

“That was due to time requirements,” Jack explained. “We needed a system that could hit the ground running, and the parking authority… because they’ve already been operating under the MBEA, they already have the screening officers, we already have the proper administrative systems in place to deal with this.”

The parking authority is a “short-term solution” for the city’s expanded bylaw management duties, as the report EPC endorsed Wednesday also recommends Jack and administrators report back within 365 days with a more permanent solution.

“We’re going to figure out over the next year whether or not we need to create some different kind of model,” Jack said.