Winnipeg police arrest suspect who preyed on seniors

A 50-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges following a police investigation into a string of robberies involving seniors.

Marcel Albert Paul was arrested Tuesday at the Provincial Remand Centre after police asked the public's help in locating him.

The short version is that between March 2 and April 6, the suspect allegedly approached seniors at grocery stores and pretended to be old friends. In doing so, he obtained personal information about those people, including their home addresses. He would show up at their homes and attempt to steal cash or ID – sometimes successfully. In one case, he stole a woman's vehicle.

In two other incidents, he showed up at the doorstep, pretending to be a maintenance worker.

If you want to read the more detailed police version of the reported incidents, see below:

March 2, 2017: A man posing as a maintenance worker showed up to the 200 block of Templeton Avenue. He entered the suite of a 77-year-old woman, leaving a short time later. The woman later reported that her purse had been stolen.

March 11, 2017: A man went to a grocery store in the 200 block of St. Anne's Road where he approached an 85-year-old male and pretended to be an old acquaintance of his. In doing so, he obtained personal information, including the victim's address. The suspect entered an unlocked door and left. The victim later reported that cash had been stolen.

March 22, 2017: A man went to a grocery store in the 1400 block of Main Street where he approached a 65-year-old man and, again, pretended to be an old acquaintance. He offered to carry the victim's groceries to his Elmwood-area home. As they arrived, the man gave the victim a hug and left. The victim reported that an attempt had been made to steal his wallet.



March 31, 2017: A man went to a grocery store in the 200 block of St. Anne's Road where he approached a 68-year-old woman. The victim reported that her purse had been taken from the shopping chart and her keys had been used to steal her vehicle.

April 1, 2017: A man went to a grocery store in the 200 block of St. Anne's Road where he approached a 78-year-old man and pretended to be an old acquaintance, obtaining personal information in the process. This led the man to the victim's home nearby where he introduced himself to the victim's wife and gained entry inside. The victim returned home at this time, at which point the male fled.