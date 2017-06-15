Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on inland waterways: union, Tory MP

WINNIPEG — There is word the Canadian Coast Guard will continue to patrol the shores of Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba and Lake of the Woods in Ontario.

The union representing coast guard crews and search and rescue specialists announced Thursday the federal government has reversed a decision to close the service in these areas.

Earlier this month, the Union of Canadian Transportation Employees said the coast guard planned to eliminate marine services on inland waterways.

The union said that would have meant the closure of stations in Gimli and Selkirk in Manitoba and Kenora, Ont.

Union president Christine Collins said she's grateful that Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for the Coast Guard, saw the light, adding communities and boaters can breathe a sigh of relief.

Manitoba Conservative James Bezan, the MP for Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, called the reversal a huge victory.