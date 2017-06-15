'The dead matter': Drag The Red recruits more volunteers

A Winnipeg group who searches ground and water for missing loved ones is getting ready for a fourth season with help from forensic anthropologists.

For the third year, Emily Holland, an assistant professor in the department of anthropology at Brandon University, and a team of anthropology students lend their skills to train members of Drag The Red on how to spot human remains.

The forensic training sessions happen this weekend, June 17 and 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Winnipeg (Room 4C39). Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to join and can pre-register through Drag The Red's Facebook group.

"It teaches you to effectively search. It also teaches you how to identify human remains and if you think they’re human remains, how to secure the site so that you’re not tampering with evidence or walking into a scene where you’re destroying evidence," said Bernadette Smith, co-founder of Drag The Red (and newly elected NDP MLA for Point Douglas), of the weekend training.

The group—which now numbers around 150 volunteers per year, Smith said—began searching in the summer of 2014 after 15-year-old Tina Fontaine’s body was pulled from the Red River. They wondered how many more loved ones might be found in the water and began searching by boat and on foot along the riverbanks.

"We were hoping somebody else would take over. In the beginning, we were hoping the police would take that on, but it didn’t happen. So we ended up just doing it," said Smith, the newly-elected NDP MLA for Point Douglas.

"And people are still wanting to do it. So as long as we have people willing and able to do it, we’ll continue doing it every year."

Smith’s 21-year-old sister Claudette Osborne went missing in Winnipeg in 2008.

For Holland, lending her time is a small way to help relatives or friends of missing people find hope.

"I think this group of people is so committed. It’s actually heartening to see a group of people that committed to something they feel so deeply about," she said. "The dead matter and the missing matter. But the people that they leave behind, they matter as well."