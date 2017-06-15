Girl accused in beating death of 19-year-old looking for new lawyer

WINNIPEG — One of two girls accused of beating a 19-year-old woman to death on a Manitoba First Nation is looking for a new lawyer.

At a brief court hearing Thursday, the lawyer for the accused withdrew from the case.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been in custody since her arrest in late April.

Serena McKay was found dead in April near a home in Sagkeeng First Nation.

The two accused, who went to the same school as McKay, have been charged with second-degree murder after a brutal video of the attack surfaced on social media.

The video shows a young woman lying bloodied on the ground and barely conscious as she is repeatedly kicked and punched in the head.