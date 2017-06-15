Man stabbed trying to stop garage intruder, says he should have called cops

NIVERVILLE, Man. — A 52-year-old man from Niverville, Man., says he has learned the hard way not to take matters into his own hands when it comes to crime.

Mitch Dux was stabbed on Thursday after confronting an intruder in his garage.

He said his stepdaughter heard something so he went to check and was surprised to see a person with a flashlight rummaging through his stuff.

"That's when I screamed in there saying, ‘you've been caught, you may as well come out,’ " Dux told CTV Winnipeg.

"When he went to bolt out the door, I grabbed him. He turned around, faced me, did a windmill punch and I thought he was going to hit me in the stomach, but no. He had an object in his hand and he stabbed me."

Dux wrestled with the suspect before realizing he had been injured.

"I didn't notice. The adrenaline was just rushing,” Dux said. “I got up, walked away and realized I was stabbed.”

He called out for help. His wife phoned 911 and his stepson intervened.

"I found out he got stabbed, so I was just like 'let him (the suspect) go,'” said stepson Rory Hookham. “I didn't want to get stabbed either, so I was just kind of like 'the cops will find him.' Then (the suspect) just took off running."

Dux was airlifted to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. The wound, below his ribs, required three stitches.

Now he wishes he would've done things differently by staying in the house and calling police.

"I learned the hard way and it's not fun,” Dux said. “I got stabbed for it and it's not worth it."

That's a sentiment echoed by RCMP, who said it's better to be safe than sorry.

"People don't want to call 911 for something that they don't need a police response for and we certainly appreciate that,” said spokeswoman Tara Seel. “But if you're looking out your window and you see that something's not quite right or you just know at that time of night there shouldn't be anything going on in the garage, that is the time to call police, absolutely."

RCMP have charged a 20-year-old Niverville man with break and enter and assault with a weapon.