Manitoba premier embarks on 'reconciliation bike tour'

As he stood in front of his Giant mountain bike—Giant by name and giant by seat-height—Premier Brian Pallister was ready to answer any question about the intent of his “reconciliation bike tour.”

Critics have said his 160-km bike trip between the historical and present location of the Peguis First Nation—which he will undertake Friday in recognition of the 200th anniversary of the Selkirk Treaty—is basically a tone-deaf platitude.

On Facebook, Niigaanwewidam Sinclair, head of the native studies department at the University of Manitoba, said retracing the “illegal and unjust removal of Peguis First Nation” is “insensitive.”

“While I agree the Peguis-Selkirk Treaty formed the basis for Manitoba and should be recognized, the past 200 years have not lived up to the relationship first envisioned,” Sinclair wrote. “This insensitive bike ride repeats that pattern.

On Thursday, Pallister faced that vein of criticism head-on.

“I think nice, goodwill gestures are pretty important,” Pallister told reporters. “The apology for residential schools, for example, some said was a goodwill gesture… others deeply appreciated it.”

He went on to explain how his Progressive Conservative government is making real headway on Indigenous issues, citing progress on files ranging from treaty land entitlements to the Shoal Lake 40 road project.

But he emphasized that in this specific case, there are no announcements to make, no money being promised, no action being taken—not that it won’t be in the future, but that this is an “individual journey” of reconciliation.

“Our principal purpose is to celebrate the partnership that Chief Peguis represented,” Pallister said.

When Selkirk settlers arrived in Manitoba from Scotland and Ireland between 1812 and 1815, Chief Peguis helped provide food and shelter. In 1817, Lord Selkirk signed a treaty granting five Indigenous leaders land, including St. Peter’s in East Selkirk to Chief Peguis’ band.

“(Chief Peguis) didn’t have to step up, but he did, and his people did… we’re celebrating that type of partnership which I don’t think enough Canadians really understand,” Pallister said. “We need to understand that’s the basis of our relationship going forward.”

To that end, Pallister asked Manitoban students earlier this year to write letters to Peguis First Nation Chief Glenn Hudson—on Thursday, he read one of the roughly 300 letters he’s already delivered to the Chief.

Penned by a fifth grader named Damon, the letter apologized for land that was “taken away unfairly many years ago,” and acknowledged how Chief Peguis was “kind and generous.”

Pallister said understanding that history, as well as past injustice, is crucial to move towards reconciliation.

He pledged to continue demonstrating his commitment to that goal and bettering life for First Nations “through actual progress” in the future.

Premier's bike trip not the only journey beginning Friday

Also on Friday, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief Derek Nepinak will begin a 120-km walk, which will take him from the McKay residential school site in Dauphin north to his home community of Pine Creek First Nation.

In a prepared statement, the AMC said his walk is meant "to honour all Indigenous children who suffered at the hands of Church and state and continue to the families who struggle and suffer today in Canada's Child Welfare Apprehension system."