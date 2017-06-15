Passenger shot self: Man arrested after firearms fiasco in Winnipeg taxi cab
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — Officers have arrested a man who was in a Winnipeg taxi with another passenger who accidentally shot himself.
Police say the pair were in a cab in April when one of them removed a sawed-off shotgun from a bag and gave it to the other man, who hid it.
The gun discharged into the second man's lower body as he was trying to get out of the taxi at their destination.
The first male fled with the gun and the cab driver took the injured man to hospital.
Police charged the injured man — 24-year-old Sean Roy Martin — with a number of firearms-related counts and with failing to comply with a probation order.
The second man was located on Wednesday.
Mark Douglas Rodgers, who is 25, faces several firearms-related charges.
The men, both from Winnipeg, are in custody.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
William Sandeson’s six versions of the night he’s accused of killing Taylor Samson
-
Boy charged after shooting himself in the leg: Halifax police
-
Grenfell Tower death toll hits 17, officials say finding survivors would be a 'miracle'
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: 'Spirited' Blue Bombers practice a sign of what's to come
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers whittling down roster for season opener