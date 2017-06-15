Passenger shot self: Man arrested after firearms fiasco in Winnipeg taxi cab

WINNIPEG — Officers have arrested a man who was in a Winnipeg taxi with another passenger who accidentally shot himself.

Police say the pair were in a cab in April when one of them removed a sawed-off shotgun from a bag and gave it to the other man, who hid it.

The gun discharged into the second man's lower body as he was trying to get out of the taxi at their destination.

The first male fled with the gun and the cab driver took the injured man to hospital.

Police charged the injured man — 24-year-old Sean Roy Martin — with a number of firearms-related counts and with failing to comply with a probation order.

The second man was located on Wednesday.

Mark Douglas Rodgers, who is 25, faces several firearms-related charges.