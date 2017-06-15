Taekwondo instructor sent to prison for 10 years for abusing young students

WINNIPEG — A former Winnipeg taekwondo instructor who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three of his female students when they were minors has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

King Yeung, 58, abused the girls in the classroom and on road trips, sometimes ordering pornography to watch while they were in hotel rooms, and binding one victim's hands together.

In rendering his decision, Judge Dale Harvey characterized Yeung as a local legend and "the Wayne Gretzky of taekwondo" but said the offences were the antithesis of the sport's philosophy.

The prosecution had said the crimes were carefully choreographed over a number of years and that Yeung positioned himself as a father figure to the girls.

The first victim joined Kang's Taekwondo Academy when she was 14 after moving from Dauphin, Man., where she lived with her grandparents, while the second was 13 when the abuse started.

Defence lawyer Matt Gould said outside court Thursday that his client will not appeal the sentence, but Gould suggested it was too harsh.

"There are a lot of people in prison right now for killing somebody who are serving sentences less than that," he said.