Not just for hardcore cyclists: Winnipeg Bike Week to launch

This year's Bike Week is more about “normalizing cycling” in Winnipeg, according to the organizer.

“Ultimately our goal is to try to make riding bikes seem more normal, change the culture of riding bikes so it’s not just seen as an activity only hardcore commuters actually do,” said Dave Elmore.

If every cyclist looked like Elmore, hunched over a racing bike and confidently keeping pace with cars, he figures drivers would assume a certain level of comfort, and perhaps take less care when passing.

“They look at me differently than they would a mother riding a cruiser bike… or her kids,” he said. “We want that broader audience… would you pass so closely if it was your mother? Your sister?”

And that’s why he believes it’s important to get not just more people biking, but different people biking, he explained, adding that’s “what Bike Week is all about.”

Amidst ongoing discussions about Winnipeg’s active transportation (AT) infrastructure in relation to other Canadian cities, Elmore said the annual celebration of all things cycling is adding events to engage families and children.

As much as new protected infrastructure goes a long way to protecting cyclists, he believes enhancing visibility by increasing their number can have a similiar effect.

Many Bike Week activities are in visible, public spaces, like The Forks, to get eyes on cyclists and draw people in. Others are for women, transgender, non-binary or queer folks, to offer “something for everyone.”

As well, he said the group rides and tours throughout the week are an opportunity for nervous new riders to feel safe in a pack, or frequent riders to learn new routes, which is again all part of getting more cyclists out more often.

By design, Bike Week is not political. Elmore says it’s not about advocacy—he leaves that to Bike Winnipeg—but by raising the visual profile of cyclists in a big way for a short while, and exposing people who are on the fence about biking to the established biking community, he can see how it could make a difference.

“We know that the more people we get biking, the safer it gets for everyone riding bikes,” Elmore said. “We’re a long ways from a Copenhagen-like culture, where everybody bikes, so everyone empathizes with them, understands how it feels to be to be amongst cars and traffic.”