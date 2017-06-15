Winnipeg's Canada Games Sport For Life Centre offering tours, intro memberships

With the Canada Games fast approaching, Winnipeg’s largest legacy facility is preparing to welcome the public for tours.

Canada Games Sport for Life Centre fitness centre Manager Guilia De Leo said slots are already beginning to fill up for facility tours that start June 26, which are meant to offer prospective members a chance to “check out the facility” and ask her questions.

“It should give them a really good idea of what they’re getting (with a membership), what kind of space and amenities the facility will have to offer as well,” she said. “For me as manager, it also gives me feedback.”

De Leo said introductory membership sales, which began, May long have been going well as the finishing touches are completed on the $23 million facility.

That introductory offer, she added, is a value proposition for people to get into the facility early after it opens—likely July long weekend, but she’s waiting on an occupancy permit before announcing the date—essentially for a free summer of fitness on either side of the facility being closed to hosts the games.

For $399, the centre’s first members save $60 on a year-long membership that won’t activate until September, along with access to 100 group classes that would regularly cost members $12 each.

De Leo said that she’s hoping for “at least 200 members this first year,” but she anticipates demand to be higher than that.

“Once people see the space, they’ll want to be a part of it,” she said. “We’re really excited to start giving these tours.”

Memberships include:

• 100 group fitness classes (yoga, spin, etc.) included in your membership. Pick your favourites or try them all.

• Free access for summer 2017 -membership activation begins September 1, 2017 and will run until August 31, 2018

• Access to brand-new facility featuring a three-lane 160m track, fitness/yoga and spin studios as well as open court time

• State-of-the-art equipment featuring Woodway, Jacob's Ladder, Atlantis Strength Machines, TRX, ViPR, Kettlebells and more

• Discounted rates and pre-registration for specialty programs, workshops and events

• Free consultation with one of ten newly hired trainers

• Change rooms with shower amenities and free day lockers

• Access to paid indoor parking and free indoor bike storage

• Ability to reserve classes via facility’s smartphone app

Early bird bonuses that expire June 26 include:

• An additional 10 free classes

• Canada Games Sport for Life Centre gear, while supplies last