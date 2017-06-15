Winnipeg police arrest man carrying machetes, stolen goods
Officers noticed him acting "suspicious."
A 42-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after allegedly carrying around a backpack full of two machetes, stolen goods, a baton and a BB gun.
Police say they responded to reports of a "suspicious" man looking into yards and vehicles near Hart Avenue and Beatrice Street on June 14 at around 5:30 a.m.
Officers found the suspect and arrested him, at which point they searched his bag and found the above-mentioned items.
Maciej Wladyslaw Wika is now facing several charges, including weapon possession and identity theft.
