Winnipeg police arrest man carrying machetes, stolen goods

A 42-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after allegedly carrying around a backpack full of two machetes, stolen goods, a baton and a BB gun.

Police say they responded to reports of a "suspicious" man looking into yards and vehicles near Hart Avenue and Beatrice Street on June 14 at around 5:30 a.m.

Officers found the suspect and arrested him, at which point they searched his bag and found the above-mentioned items.