Teen stabbed in Winnipeg, police still investigating
The 17-year-old victim was sent to hospital in critical condition.
Winnipeg police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed several times in the Rossmere area.
The teen was walking in the 200 block of Oakland Avenue Thursday at around 9:40 p.m. when he was confronted by "at least two people," according to police.
He was struck in the upper extremities and stabbed in the body several times. Emergency crews sent him to hospital in critical condition, but he has since been upgraded to stable.
Police are still investigating and have yet to make any arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
