Winnipeg men pull out shotgun in cab, accidentally fire it: Police

A Winnipeg man is facing several firearm charges after accidentally shooting himself with a sawed-off shotgun in a taxi.

Sean Roy Martin, 24, hailed a cab with 25-year-old Mark Douglas Rodgers on April 6 at about 8 a.m. They left the area of the 2100 block of Gallagher Avenue and asked to be taken to an address a few blocks away.

Police say one of the men removed the shotgun and gave it to the other, who then concealed it.

They arrived at the 1200 block of Alexander Avenue, at which point Martin allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger, shooting himself in his lower body as he tried getting out.

Police say Rodgers fled with the gun and the cab driver drove Martin to a nearby hospital. Police later arrested him.

On June 14, police tracked down Rodgers in the 1200 block of Alexander Avenue and arrested him.