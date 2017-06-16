Two Winnipeg men charged in Regina homicide case while police issue warrant for third suspect
Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for a third Winnipeg man tied to the Regina homicide case.
Three Winnipeg men are among four people tied to a Regina homicide case from April.
On April 29, Daniel Richard Dipaolo, 51, was found dead at a home on Garnet St. in Regina.
In a news release sent Friday, Regina police said early investigations determined more than one suspect was involved. A 51-year-old man was previously arrested and charged with first-degree murder before Regina officers went to Winnipeg.
There, in a joint investigation with city police, they located two more of the four suspects.
The two men were already in Winnipeg police custody due to other violent offences and were charged with first-degree murder in connection to Dipaolo's homicide, police said.
Christopher Brass, 34, and Malcom Mitchell, 25, are also tied to two Winnipeg homicides -- Bryer James Prysiazniuk-Settee and Jeanenne Chantel Fontaine -- which they were charged for May 16.
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for one more Winnipeg suspect tied to the Regina case: Johnathon Edward Kakewash, 31.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, Crime Stoppers or the nearest municipal police service or RCMP detachment.
