Winnipeg comedian records live punch lines on debut album

A Winnipeg comedian has taken his act beyond the comedy club.

Tim Gray has recorded a stand-up comedy album, You Gotta Laugh, which will debut June 16.

“After eight years of doing stand-up, I was feeling stagnant in my comedy trajectory,” Gray says of the decision to record an album. “I was performing ten minutes at a time. I needed something to work towards. I decided to do a headlining set and record it, to make something I could put out there and be proud of.”

The hour-long album was a lengthy labour of love for Gray. The writing process for an hour-long album differed greatly from typical comedy sets, said Gray. He partnered with Rory Fallis, a collaborator in the sketch troupe H.U.N.K.S. Fallis acted as director on the project, giving Gray feedback to shape the final product.

“We sorted my jokes into three lists,” Gray says. “One was of jokes that were finished and reliable, another was good but inconsistent jokes, and the third was jokes I loved but were unreliable and needed work. I worked on those lists, piecing them together like a puzzle.”

Workshopping the material live was another crucial step, which Gray did at themed comedy shows he hosted monthly at Wee Johnny’s.

“Those shows forced me to write new material,” Gray says. “If I wanted straight-ahead jokes, I’d put on a show called ‘One-Liners’ which would entirely be short jokes.”

The album was recorded live at the Park Theatre on November 26. Gray said it was an emotional evening filled with support from the local comedy community.

“Everyone wanted to help,” Gray says. “People showed up early to decorate and act as ushers.”

Editing and mixing the album was a months-long process which Gray said was its own rollercoaster.

“When I first started the process I was a bit depressed,” Gray says, “because anything recorded live can’t be as perfect and polished as it is in your head. But after all the work I’ve done, I’m very proud to have my name on it.”

Gray will debut his album at Wee Johnny’s Irish Pub on June 16 at 8 p.m. It costs $20 and admission includes a CD. Come for sketch comedy, stand-up, music and stay for karaoke.

Four other things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

Red River Ex

Ride the rides, pet the ponies, run through a straw maze. The Red River Ex has snuck up on us like that sudden rainstorm on Wednesday, except this fair-like festival is sticking around for 10 days of ferris wheel rides, dog shows and fairytale princesses. As for this weekend, you can get in for free on Sunday, with a free pancake and sausage breakfast between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. while supplies last. Otherwise, the festival runs every day until Sunday, June 25. A ticket through the front gate costs $10 if you buy it in advance and rides cost extra.

Dad’s day

There are a number of ways to celebrate your mentors/role models/guardians/for Father’s Day: A tour at the Royal Aviation Museum, a barbecue at FortWhyte Alive and a half-price admission for dads at the Children’s Museum. It’s all on Sunday, so take your pick.

Winnipeg Op-Shop

Winnipeggers are opening up their closets for a clothing and accessories flea market on Saturday. Those who thrive on the hunt for sweet secondhand finds can dig into the once-loved collections of others. That’s at the Riverview Community Centre between noon and 4 p.m.

Record-breaking Bark in the Park

Bring your best canine friend to the Goldeyes game for the annual Bark in the Park on Saturday. Organizers are hoping to break a Guinness World Record for most dogs attending a sporting event. The current record is 1,122 dogs. Tickets cost $14 for two seats (you plus your pooch) and includes a free doggy treat bag. Also in canine-related events, the Winnipeg Dog Fest will be at Kilcona Dog Park if you want to bring your pooch out for a run before the baseball game.

Tickets are available at timgraycomedy.brownpapertickets.com.