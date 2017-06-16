News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police charge second suspect in November shootings

The suspect was found in Kitchener, Ont. by Waterloo police nearly seven months after the three shootings.

Michael Fless, 30, was arrested and charged with a slew of offences Friday, including second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Supplied

Michael Fless, 30, was arrested and charged with a slew of offences Friday, including second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Nearly seven months after the incident, Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a second suspect with second-degree murder. 

On Nov. 28, city police and area RCMP responded to two shooting incidents -- one on Pritchard Ave. and one in East St. Paul, Man. 

At the first incident on Pritchard, Benjamin Franklin Traverse, 39, was shot and later died from his injuries.

Before the suspects fled, they robbed two more victims and forced them into a vehicle, before driving to East St. Paul, police said. Once there, they shot both victims and fled again. 

On Jan. 6, police found and arrested James Andrew Jewel, 26, and on Friday, the second suspect, Michael Taylor Fless, 30, was found by Waterloo police in Kitchener, Ont. 

Both men face a number of charges including second-degree murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery using a firearm and failing to comply with probation.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...