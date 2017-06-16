Winnipeg police charge second suspect in November shootings

Nearly seven months after the incident, Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a second suspect with second-degree murder.

On Nov. 28, city police and area RCMP responded to two shooting incidents -- one on Pritchard Ave. and one in East St. Paul, Man.

At the first incident on Pritchard, Benjamin Franklin Traverse, 39, was shot and later died from his injuries.

Before the suspects fled, they robbed two more victims and forced them into a vehicle, before driving to East St. Paul, police said. Once there, they shot both victims and fled again.

On Jan. 6, police found and arrested James Andrew Jewel, 26, and on Friday, the second suspect, Michael Taylor Fless, 30, was found by Waterloo police in Kitchener, Ont.