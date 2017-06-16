Winnipeg police charge second suspect in November shootings
The suspect was found in Kitchener, Ont. by Waterloo police nearly seven months after the three shootings.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Nearly seven months after the incident, Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a second suspect with second-degree murder.
On Nov. 28, city police and area RCMP responded to two shooting incidents -- one on Pritchard Ave. and one in East St. Paul, Man.
At the first incident on Pritchard, Benjamin Franklin Traverse, 39, was shot and later died from his injuries.
Before the suspects fled, they robbed two more victims and forced them into a vehicle, before driving to East St. Paul, police said. Once there, they shot both victims and fled again.
On Jan. 6, police found and arrested James Andrew Jewel, 26, and on Friday, the second suspect, Michael Taylor Fless, 30, was found by Waterloo police in Kitchener, Ont.
Both men face a number of charges including second-degree murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery using a firearm and failing to comply with probation.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How a private investigator working for the defence made the Crown’s case against William Sandeson
-
Ottawa man and woman charged with human trafficking offences
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: 'Spirited' Blue Bombers practice a sign of what's to come
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers whittling down roster for season opener