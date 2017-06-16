Winnipeg police find 1.6 kilos of meth following investigation
The drug findings are valued at around $240,000, police say.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police seized 1.6 kilograms of meth in the Margaret Park area on Thursday, valued at about $240,000.
Members of the street crime unit executed the investigation in the 1000 block of Powers Street.
Two Winnipeggers, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested and charged with possessing substances for trafficking and proceeds of property obtained by crime.
Both suspects were released on a promise to appear in court.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ottawa man and woman charged with human trafficking offences
-
Puppies, plants, and queer film: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: 'Spirited' Blue Bombers practice a sign of what's to come
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers whittling down roster for season opener