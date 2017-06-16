News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police find 1.6 kilos of meth following investigation

The drug findings are valued at around $240,000, police say.

An officer explains the drug seizures that took place in Garden City Thursday.

@WpgPolice Twitter

An officer explains the drug seizures that took place in Garden City Thursday.

Winnipeg police seized 1.6 kilograms of meth in the Margaret Park area on Thursday, valued at about $240,000. 

Members of the street crime unit executed the investigation in the 1000 block of Powers Street. 

Two Winnipeggers, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested and charged with possessing substances for trafficking and proceeds of property obtained by crime. 

Both suspects were released on a promise to appear in court.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...