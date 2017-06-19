Winnipeg Fringe Fest announces new review system, plans for 30th anniversary
The Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival happens July 19-30 with 190 plays in 31 venues.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
As they gear up to celebrate the 30th anniversary, organizers of the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival still have a few new tricks up their sleeve.
Tickets for the local Fringe went on sale Monday at winnipegfringe.com.
In a news release, organizers also unveiled some of the new developments scheduled for this year's fest -- a patron review system and a new play contest.
Fringers will be able to share their own reviews of shows online in a centralized hub at www.Fringe.Exchange. The Winnipeg Fringe New Play Contest will also debut, in an effort to encourage Canadian playwrights to submit original work and win a spot at the next year's Fringe.
From July 19-30, Fringe fest takes over the Exchange District with 190 shows at 31 venues.
The game plan includes plenty of live music at Old Market Square, with performances by The Dirty Catfish Brass Band, The Noble Thiefs, DJ Mama Cutsworth and more. Also expect food trucks galore and family-friendly fun from noon to 3 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Ticket prices range from $10-$12 per show, or $5 for kids 12 and under. Package deals this year include a seven-show pass for $63 and a frequent fringer pass (14 shows) for $123.
Most Popular
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: 'Spirited' Blue Bombers practice a sign of what's to come
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers whittling down roster for season opener