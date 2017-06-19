Winnipeg Fringe Fest announces new review system, plans for 30th anniversary

As they gear up to celebrate the 30th anniversary, organizers of the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival still have a few new tricks up their sleeve.

Tickets for the local Fringe went on sale Monday at winnipegfringe.com.

In a news release, organizers also unveiled some of the new developments scheduled for this year's fest -- a patron review system and a new play contest.

Fringers will be able to share their own reviews of shows online in a centralized hub at www.Fringe.Exchange. The Winnipeg Fringe New Play Contest will also debut, in an effort to encourage Canadian playwrights to submit original work and win a spot at the next year's Fringe.

From July 19-30, Fringe fest takes over the Exchange District with 190 shows at 31 venues.

The game plan includes plenty of live music at Old Market Square, with performances by The Dirty Catfish Brass Band, The Noble Thiefs, DJ Mama Cutsworth and more. Also expect food trucks galore and family-friendly fun from noon to 3 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. on weekends.