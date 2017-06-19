Winnipeg police investigate two weekend homicides

Winnipeg police arrested a woman in connection to a weekend homicide and are still seeking a suspect in a separate murder.

Officers first observed several people in front of a house in the 500 block of Spence Street on Saturday at around 4:30 a.m. They found the body of 37-year-old Marilyn Oshawee on the front porch. After arresting and releasing a number of people, without charges, police then arrested 28-year-old Fenisha Peebles. She faces a manslaughter charge and remains in custody.

Then on Sunday at around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a man in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue, in the North End. William George Summer, 27, was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.