Winnipeg police investigate two weekend homicides
Officers have arrested a suspect in one murder, but are still seeking information on another.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police arrested a woman in connection to a weekend homicide and are still seeking a suspect in a separate murder.
Officers first observed several people in front of a house in the 500 block of Spence Street on Saturday at around 4:30 a.m. They found the body of 37-year-old Marilyn Oshawee on the front porch. After arresting and releasing a number of people, without charges, police then arrested 28-year-old Fenisha Peebles. She faces a manslaughter charge and remains in custody.
Then on Sunday at around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a man in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue, in the North End. William George Summer, 27, was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.
The homicide unit is still investigating. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Most Popular
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: 'Spirited' Blue Bombers practice a sign of what's to come
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers whittling down roster for season opener