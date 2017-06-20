Flin Flon committee organizing city's first Pride festival for August

Residents of a northern Manitoba city are organizing their first-ever Pride celebration.

Jordana Oulette is spearheading the Flin Flon Pride events, which will happen Aug. 18 and 19.

She grew up in Flin Flon–about eight hours north of Winnipeg–and lamented the lack of resources for LGBTTQ youth.

"I grew up in this town being LGBTQ myself and I was closeted. I didn’t come out until I was in my 20s," she said. "I got made fun of and teased a lot in school so it was something where I tried not to be (LGBTQ) because I felt that it was wrong. It was lack of education, nobody would really talk about it and I felt that it was bad."

"I don’t really want teenagers to go through what I went through so I want something that’s going to show them that (being LGBTTQ) is okay, that it’s accepted, and just have more knowledge about it in town."

Oulette and a team of 13 volunteers are busy organizing a community barbecue, parade and rainbow flag raising at city hall.

Oulette said Flin Flon's city council has been "very supportive" and approved all their proposed events.

She sees a shift in the level of LGBTTQ acceptance locally from when she was a kid.

"I do feel more accepted. I don’t have to be scared of who I am anymore," Oulette said. "It’s time to have a Pride. If people are accepting, then might as well celebrate."

Oulette said the Pride committee plans to work throughout the year to support the LGBTTQ community in and around Flin Flon, a city of about 5,200 people.