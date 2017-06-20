Manitoba gov't hikes rents for low-income tenants in public housing
Make Poverty History, a poverty-rights group, says the change will cost tenants up to $60 more each month when they are already struggling to get by.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is increasing rental costs for another group of low-income earners.
The province has issued letters to landlords and tenants in public housing units that rent will be raised later this year to 28 per cent of a tenant's income.
That is up from the current system that charges people 25 per cent for bachelor suites and 27 per cent for larger units.
The move comes two weeks after the government announced a similar increase for low-income earners who rent on the private market, and neither change applies to people on welfare.
Manitoba Housing says the increase will ensure the program is sustainable and helps those most in need.
But Make Poverty History, a poverty-rights group, says the change will cost tenants up to $60 more each month when they are already struggling to get by.
"Tenants in social housing are already living below the poverty line and have to watch every dollar they spend," said group chairman Josh Brandon.
"Any increase in rents or reduction in subsidies is going to mean they will have to make impossible choices like cutting back on food or other basic necessities."
Most Popular
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
'I want him to see me:' Stacey Adams' mother on coming face to face with her son's accused killer
-
Halifax police consider reporting suicides: 'This is becoming way too common'
-
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: 'Spirited' Blue Bombers practice a sign of what's to come