Manitoba police watchdog investigates two allegations of officer assault

Manitoba's independent police watchdog is investigating two separate allegations of officer assault.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) – which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers – says both the Winnipeg police and RCMP reported the assault allegations on June 16.

In the first case, a woman claims she was assaulted while under arrest for impaired driving on April 21. She alleges an on-duty member of the Manitou RCMP assaulted her following her involvment in a vehicle collision.

Following that, a man had gone into the Winnipeg police headquarters on Smith Street May 17, where he was arrested. He claims that before his release, he was assaulted by the arresting officer in the interview room. He then went to the St. Boniface Hospital for an examination.