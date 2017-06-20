'Helping me reconcile': National Aboriginal Day aims to promote cultural understanding

For two musicians performing at National Aboriginal Day, the exercise is as much about connecting with others’ cultures as celebrating their own.

Nelson Tagoona, a throat singer and beat boxer from Baker Lake, Nunavut, and Daniel ROA, a Métis singer-songwriter living in Winnipeg, are paired to perform a French song on The Forks stage Wednesday. The free local concert kicks off at 6 p.m.

Tagoona said the match-up made him feel uncomfortable at first, as he’s known Inuit and French peoples to clash in the past.

"So it was really weird for me, but after talking to Daniel I feel really good about the collaboration—even though I don’t understand any of the lyrics to the song," he said, with a laugh.

"Aboriginal Day Live, this collaboration is helping me reconcile," he added. "I think it’s important to try new things and this performance is going to be good because it’ll help build a bridge between cultures."

For the last 10 years, ROA has been re-connecting to his own culture through music. Growing up, his family hid the fact they were Métis.

"There’s a hole in the history, which I find really sad. But I’m very happy to reclaim it and to share it with my kids," he said.

He’s also doing some soul searching about how to mark Canada 150 alongside National Aboriginal Day. The Aboriginal Peoples Television Network—which is broadcasting and streaming National Aboriginal Day events—received $2 million from the federal government for the production.

"To me, patriotism is kind of a dodgy concept. It’s this whole idea of 'the other' that I really cannot adhere to on an intellectual level. It’s these imaginary lines that separate us and people fighting wars for usually corporate or business or higher interests," ROA said, adding Indigenous people have lived in what’s known as Canada far longer than 150 years.

Sky Bridges, chief operating officer for APTN, said National Aboriginal Day’s programming will acknowledge Canada 150 as a moment in time, but "it’s not about celebrating 'Happy birthday, Canada.'"

"From our perspective, it’s about looking forward in terms of where do we want to go 150 years in the future?" Bridges said. "We’re going to have a series of vignettes that are going to play throughout the broadcast from aboriginal individuals who speak to that fact."

Wednesday’s cross-country performances will be broadcast on APTN and streamed online at aboriginaldaylive.ca. What's expected to be the world's largest round dance will happen in each city starting at 12 p.m. CST.

Winnipeg’s performers include headliner Nelly Furtado, Burnt-Project1 and Neon Dreams.

Organizing the seven hours of live programming across eight cities is a first in Canadian broadcast history, said Bridges. The production requires:

• more than 600 employees

• 341 artists

• more than 250 flights

• 53 cameras

• 640 microphones