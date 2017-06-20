City council to vote on new police contract Wednesday

Long-rising labour costs in the City of Winnipeg may be slowing.

City councillors are poised to ratify what the mayor is billing as "the longest, most sustainable agreement in almost 20 years" with the Winnipeg Police Association, Wednesday.

In a prepared statement, Mayor Brian Bowman said the deal–which has already been ratified by the WPA membership–is all that, and also manages to reflect "the essential services the men and women of our police service perform for all of us."

The contract in question is for a five-year term beginning retroactively in December 2016, and includes wage increases of 2.49 per cent in 2017, 2.61 per cent in 2018, 1.63 per cent in 2019, 1.61 per cent in 2020 and 1.59 percent in 2021.

The five-year average of 1.98 per cent less concessions falls below the past six-year average of 4.38 per cent, but it also strikes out concessions such as capping the minimum overtime paid for officer court appearances from four hours to three–a change the city claims could save up to $255,000 over the contract term.

The new deal would also shift more responsibility onto the auxillary cadets, giving them the ability to attend traffic hazards, perform escort duties within the police headquarters, perform police building security surveillance, and backfill staff vacancies in the River Patrol Unit.

The administrative report reccomends adoption of the negotiated agreement.

The City of Winnipeg now has fresh contracts lined up for the WPA, Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 500 (CUPE), and United Firefighters of Winnipeg (UFW), after all previous agreements for all three expired at the end of 2016.