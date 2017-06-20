'The voice of our community': More than 80 groups sign Winnipeg's first Indigenous Accord

Dozens of organizations in Winnipeg took a collective step towards reconciliation Tuesday during a special ceremony in the heart of the community.

Gathered around a fire in the Oodena Circle at The Forks (named after the Ojibwe word for ‘heart of the community’) more than 80 groups became formal partners with the City of Winnipeg by signing onto its first Indigenous Accord.

“Let history remember it was the leaders of this day that tried to get in the way of racism by doing everything we could, including singing onto this Indigenous Accord when we had the opportunity,” said Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, Derek Nepinak, who recognized the accord on their behalf.

Signatories of the accord made specific pledges to further reconciliation in some way, and by signing are required to report their progress on meeting that commitment annually.

To those groups, Nepinak said it was their leadership “that’s going to change the day.”

Mayor Brian Bowman, who, along with his Indigenous Advisory Circle shepherded the accord swiftly through City Hall in March—introducing it and gaining unanimous council support within a week—shared Nepinak’s faith in the power of the document to unite separate efforts towards a shared goal.

“It is the voice of our community, not one voice, but a chorus of diverse voices from across Winnipeg… saying yes, we want to listen. Yes, we want to understand and respect each other. Yes we want to work together,” Bowman said. “This accord will help Winnipeg to keep moving forward.”

He explained how partners in the accord will be bound to meeting goals that respond to the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls to action, while sharing ideas and working together.

Bowman said it was his intent that the accord would encourage Indigenous and non-Indigenous Winnipeggers to work together in partnership “as the Treaties first envisioned.”