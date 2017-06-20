News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police arrest accused in aggravated assault

A 37-year-old man suffered serious head trauma and remains in critical condition.

Shannon VanRaes / Metro Order this photo

A 43-year-old man is facing an aggravated assault charge after an incident in south Point Douglas.

Police say cadets and emergency crews were in the area of the 100 block of Martha Street on Monday just after 11 p.m. when bystanders asked for help treating a 37-year-old man with serious head injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Cadets later found the suspect, Sydney Eric Norman Fleury, in the area. He remains in custody.

