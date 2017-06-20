Winnipeg police officers vote in favour of the city's contract offer
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Police Association voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to accept the city’s latest contract offer.
The association said 1,400 out of an eligible 1,950 members cast ballots and voted about 95 per cent in favour to accept the deal.
“We’d rather negotiate a deal rather than go to arbitration, and we worked diligently with the city to make it happen,” said WPA president Moe Sabourin.
Details of the deal still have not been made public, but Sabourin said it includes a modest wage increase.
“We think this contract is fair for us and for the city,” he added.
City council still needs to approve the contract. There will be a special meeting on Wednesday morning for a vote.
(CTV Winnipeg)
