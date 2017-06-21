'Accurately reflecting Canada': Google maps more than 3,000 Indigenous communities
The Google Earth Outreach program plans to host a mapping workshop in Winnipeg this fall.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Google marked National Indigenous Peoples Day by unveiling a project seven years in the making.
The world's leading search engine company partnered with Indigenous communities across Canada to map more than 3,000 traditional lands using Google Maps and Google Earth.
"This marks an essential step in accurately reflecting Canada to Canadians and to the world," Google wrote on its corporate blog.
The Google Earth Outreach program organized Indigenous mapping workshops in Victoria, Waterloo and Vancouver, and plans to hold a workshop in Winnipeg from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.
Communities that want to put more information about their lands on the map are encouraged to do so through the Base Map Partner Program or the 'Send Feedback' tool on Google Maps.
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: 'Spirited' Blue Bombers practice a sign of what's to come