'Accurately reflecting Canada': Google maps more than 3,000 Indigenous communities

Google marked National Indigenous Peoples Day by unveiling a project seven years in the making.

The world's leading search engine company partnered with Indigenous communities across Canada to map more than 3,000 traditional lands using Google Maps and Google Earth.

"This marks an essential step in accurately reflecting Canada to Canadians and to the world," Google wrote on its corporate blog.

The Google Earth Outreach program organized Indigenous mapping workshops in Victoria, Waterloo and Vancouver, and plans to hold a workshop in Winnipeg from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.