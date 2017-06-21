Rail closure forces mural artists to get creative with journey to Churchill

While Churchill, Man. residents await plans of action from the provincial and federal governments after their lone railway flooded this spring, 18 artists managed to recalibrate their plans to paint murals up north on a whim.

"If a group of artists can respond quickly, then we can all respond quickly," said Kal Barteski, a Winnipeg artist who’s the festival director for Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans.

The project is being put on by the PangeaSeed Foundation, which uses "art-ivism" to spotlight oceans' beauty and health.

Along with 17 other artists from around Canada, the U.S., Brazil, New Zealand, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Australia and Japan, Barteski is helping create 16 "colossal" murals around the seaside town. The largest piece measures about 90 metres.

Churchill—which boasts about 900 people—is approximately 1,000 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg and only reachable by plane right now.

Over the past year, Barteski and company laid out plans to reach Churchill by train with their myriad supplies in tow—lifts, scaffolding and spray paint, to name a few.

Since the railway is inaccessible, they had to get creative with flights and weren't able to carry as many supplies. Generous Churchill residents donated some of what was left behind, Barteski said.

"With the train out, it’s become a use-what-you-have, do-what-you-can festival. And it’s a look into the everyday life of people that live up here," she said.

"I don’t think (southern Manitobans) really appreciate how much time is spent on logistics and how much more costly it is to get supplies of any kind up here."

Winnipeg's Graffiti Gallery director Pat Lazo is visiting the polar bear capital of the world for the first time with Sea Walls. He’s painting a massive mammal on the town’s recycling depot.

"I wanted to depict a polar bear near the middle or end of summer, sort of waiting for the ice to come in with a hopeful gaze. With everything going on here in Churchill, I thought it would be fitting to have a more hopeful image," he said.

Lazo said the people he’s met in Churchill are "very hopeful," but talk much about how drastically tourism will be affected up north this summer. Food prices are expected to rise along with transportation costs and some workers have already been laid off.

Barteski said having Sea Walls in town is helping remind residents they’re not forgotten in Manitoba, despite their remoteness.

"It’s really important to me to celebrate this place, this community, these people. They really welcomed me," she said. "It’s an amazing, magical place and it needs help."