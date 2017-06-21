Winnipeg bathroom creep suspect to face voyeurism charge
Police say they've arrested a 22-year-old for peering under a bathroom stall.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police say they've arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly peering at a woman through a bathroom stall.
Police were called to the University of Winnipeg on June 13 at around 2 p.m. about a suspicious man in the women's washroom.
A university staff member said she had gone into the stall at around 8 a.m. that day and heard someone else come into the bathroom. She allegedly spotted a man crawling on the floor, looking under the stall doors, before standing up and looking through a gap in her stall door. She yelled and he took off.
Officers announced Wednesday that they have arrested the man and he will face a voyeurism charge. He was released with a promise to appear in court.
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: 'Spirited' Blue Bombers practice a sign of what's to come