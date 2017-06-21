More buses could be en route for Winnipeg

Winnipeg transit riders may soon spend less time waiting for the bus.

Coun. Marty Morantz, infrastructure and public works committee chairperson, has asked Winnipeg Transit to consider a city-wide high-frequency plan.

He said parts of the city have higher frequency routes, “but high frequency transit as a whole has never been examined in terms of the entire city."

"By encouraging more ridership and providing a higher level of service, what it does is provide for the long-term stability of the transit system," Morantz said.

Morantz’s idea – conveyed through a motion tabled at council on Wednesday – is borrowed from a renowned public transportation expert, Jarrett Walker.

Functional Transit Winnipeg invited Walker to the city in mid-May to discuss, among other things, how higher frequency transit can increase ridership.

Clearly, it resonated with Morantz. He said his understanding of the concept is simply "having more buses more frequently on routes where there's high demand."

Functional Transit chairperson Joseph Kornelsen said the group is “absolutely thrilled” to see the motion reach city hall after asking for just that for “the last three years.”

“Frequent service is the single best way to invest in transit to see ridership gains and increase rider satisfaction with the system,” Kornelsen said.

Mayor Brian Bowman noted Wednesday that the provincial government stepping away from sharing transit operating costs equally with the city forces Winnipeg Transit to start “looking at innovation more aggressively.”