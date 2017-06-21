Winnipeg councillors approve $54.4M police deal – without knowing all details

City council has ratified a new five-year deal with the Winnipeg police union, despite many councillors admitting they didn't know all of the details.

That's because the new five-year agreement—which will cost the city an additional $54.4 million on policing over the next five years—was introduced at council Wednesday without the advanced notice required by bylaw.

After a roundabout special meeting satisfied procedural requirements, some councillors said they didn't have time to read all details, including multiple concessions, changes to the cadet program, and a 1.98 per cent average annual increase to police wages over the next five years. But council approved the deal, anyway.

Coun. Russ Wyatt said he’s normally “uncomfortable voting on something presented at the 11th hour,” but as the Winnipeg Police Association has been without a contract since January, he’d support the negotiated agreement.

“They’ve put a gun to our heads,” he said.

Meanwhile, Coun. Jeff Browaty said he learned about the negotiated agreement through the media.

Coun. Shawn Dobson said approving it with little time for review would be a “huge leap of faith.”

Somewhat coincidentally, council passed another motion Wednesday to compel administration to release reports at least four business days before the meeting at which they’ll be introduced.

That change will take effect in January.

Coun. Janice Lukes, who introduced that motion, said Wednesday's whacky meeting spoke to the need for a governance model review council had previously forwarded to the 2018 budget process.

“Our inability to share ideas is truly based on the governance model,” she concluded.

Mayor Brian Bowman said he doesn’t see a problem in getting information “out earlier for the public, for the media, and for members of council,” but he brushed off the notion that the collective agreement was introduced hastily.