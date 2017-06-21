Winnipeg police arrest suspect following child porn investigation
The 41-year-old suspect remains in custody.
A 41-year-old man is facing child pornography charges following a Winnipeg police investigation.
The Internet child exploitation unit traced the distribution of child sexual abuse images to a Transcona home.
Police obtained a search warrant and later arrested Scott Sovak. He has been charged him with possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography.
He remains in custody.
