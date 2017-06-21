News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police arrest suspect following child porn investigation

The 41-year-old suspect remains in custody.

A 41-year-old man is facing child pornography charges following a Winnipeg police investigation.

The Internet child exploitation unit traced the distribution of child sexual abuse images to a Transcona home.

Police obtained a search warrant and later arrested Scott Sovak. He has been charged him with possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography.

He remains in custody.

