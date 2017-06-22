Art parade and Wolf Parade: Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

Though caterpillars have been the main cause célèbre in the area of late, a group of brave children is vying to take back West Broadway on Saturday.

Art City’s annual parade is hitting the streets around 2 p.m. and this year’s theme, Go! Go! Go!, has the kids in overdrive.

"We have to finish every single last bit of everything," said 13-year-old Shaniece Leask between glue gun sessions Wednesday. She’s making cardboard flames to shoot out from her bike. "I just can’t wait for Saturday."

Broadway-based Art City offers free programming for artists of all ages, though kids' imaginations are often front and centre.

Sloan Frazer, 9, is crafting a captain’s costume for the ship he plans to steer in the parade, while Malissa Ritchot, 12, works on a furry helmet two years in the making.

"I’m excited for the parade because lots of people are going to be watching us. They’re going to be cheering," said Tonirae Bales, 8.

"And then after it, there’s watermelon and cookies!" added Sloan, a seasoned pro.

Artistic director Eddie Ayoub said the parade is one of Art City’s longest-running events, having begun around 2000. He calls it "the most inclusive parade that exists," with anyone welcome to join along the route.

This year’s theme focuses on different modes of transportation—from blimps to boats and alien space ships (of course)—and will be followed by a family-friendly bike jam.

Four more things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

Rainbow Stage re-opens

Since 1954, the outdoor amphitheatre in Kildonan Park has played host to myriad musicals. This year’s summer shows are Mamma Mia! and Little Shop of Horrors, with the latter production debuting this week. For show times and ticket prices, visit rainbowstage.ca.

Citizen Jane screenings

Lauded city planner Jane Jacobs gets the silver screen treatment with Citizen Jane: Battle for the City. The 92-minute documentary focuses on Jacobs’ fights to stop mega-projects and solutions to make cities more citizen-friendly. Cinematheque has two screenings Saturday (7 p.m. and 9 p.m.) and one Sunday 7 p.m.

Curtain closes on Jazz Fest

The 10-day TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival wraps Sunday. Buzzed-about shows include Wolf Parade (Friday at the Burton Cummings Theatre), 3Peat (Saturday at The Good Will Social Club) and Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox (Sunday at the Burt). For full listings, check out jazzwinnipeg.com.

Ladies night out... at Canadian Tire?