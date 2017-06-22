Canada 150 photo exhibit goes off the wall with 3D images, touch sensors and audio

As Pete Haertel felt up a 3D-printed image of her face, Victoria-based photographer Rajneesh Fontana watched in the wings, smiling on Thursday.

Haertel, who is nearly blind, said having a tactile print below the framed photo on the wall helped him see the details he can’t normally make out.

Fontana’s is one of 70 photos now on display at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights’ Points of View gallery, where some of the images are re-printed in 3D, then embedded with touch sensors and audio explainers.

Divvied into four categories—reconciliation; inclusion and diversity; freedom of expression; and human rights and the environment—the photos were crowd-sourced from across the country for Canada 150, and narrowed down from nearly 1,000 submissions.

Fontana’s self portrait "I Me Myself" was shot in her living room in 2012 and represents her rediscovering independence after having two kids. It won best photograph in the freedom of expression category.

"It was hard to be a stay-at-home mom. I love my kids, but I always wanted my own identity. I wanted to be a role model for my kids, that’s why I did the photography on the side," she explained, welling up with tears.

"To win this … My daughter, she’s so proud of me and I feel like I’m empowering her along with empowering other women (and) young girls."

Photos from nine Winnipeg photographers were also chosen by the CMHR jury, including "No Communication Barriers at this Table" (2016) by Cheryle Broszeit, a Deaf photographer.

Broszeit said she likes to capture unique moments those who aren’t Deaf might miss, like a conversation around her family’s talkative dinner table. At home, American Sign Language is their main course.

"I see those moments out in the world and that’s what I would like to be able to share—the moments that Deaf people have, the very rich, beautiful culture and language that we have," Broszeit said.