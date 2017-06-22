Jones on Jets: What happened in Vegas... wasn't actually that bad

The Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft was always going to be a gamble, with the odds stacked in the house’s favour, but somehow, Kevin Cheveldayoff and the Winnipeg Jets have seemingly walked out as winners.

By some accounts, the Jets’ general manager gave up considerable value Wednesday. He brokered a deal to protect players who were exposed and under contract by trading the 13th overall pick for the 24th overall pick.

It could seem a steep price, but Chevy and the Jets have nothing left to prove at the draft—they won the lottery last year, and have horses in the stable.

So since the Jets lost no roster skaters aside from Chris Thorburn—an affable, gritty veteran and unrestricted free agent, who had become a healthy scratch more often than not and probably already played his last game as a Jet—the team is basically unscathed.

The same cannot be said of other lineups that lost hard-to-replace defensemen, starting goaltenders, or tenured top-six forwards.

It could have gone worse for Winnipeg, too.

Skilled 22-year-old forward Marko Dano, who by some metrics outperforms players given more ice time on the Jets, was left exposed, as was veteran blue liner Toby Enstrom, who did the team a favour by waiving his no movement clause before the expansion draft.

It’s impossible to say if moving 11 picks down in the draft will result in the Jets’ first pick in 2017 being more or less likely to pan out.

Only time will tell if the player picked at 13th will outperform the player chosen at 24th, or for that matter, wind up being more valuable than either Dano or Enstrom are to the Jets today, but it’s highly unlikely either pick would be either a top-nine forward or top-four defenseman within the next two years.